MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian gold importers preferred
to stay on the sidelines as prices hovered near its peak, and
traders waited for U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on possible
measures to stimulate the economy.
* At 0735 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent
higher at 31,925 rupees per 10 grams, very near to previous
session's peak of 32,043 rupees.
* "We are waiting for the FOMC (U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee) to speak tomorrow... everybody is on wait and watch,"
said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion, a Mumbai-based
wholesaler.
* The chances that the Fed would launch another round of
quantitative easing this week have jumped after disappointing
U.S. employment data, which pushed up spot gold on Friday to
above $1,740 for the first time since the end of February.
* Easy monetary policy benefits gold, which attracts
investors worried about potential inflation risks associated
with cash printing by the central bank.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, celebrates
Ganesh Chaturthi next week and festivals will continue till
November.
* Investors also eyed the movement in the rupee for
direction. The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver reached another peak in a steady session following
the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.06
percent higher at 64,017 rupees per kg, after hitting a peak of
64,215 rupees.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,180 32,195
Silver .999/kg 65,279 65,025
At 1:05 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,926 +19
Dec silver 64,010 +30
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)