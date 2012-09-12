MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian gold extended gains on
Wednesday afternoon to hit another record high powered by strong
overseas markets, with importers unwilling to stock the yellow
metal ahead of festivals next week.
* COMEX gold for December delivery was 0.69 percent
higher at $1,746.8 an ounce. A firm rupee limited the upside.
The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The most-active gold contract for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck its peak of 32,105
rupees per 10 grams. At 0947 GMT it was up 0.44 percent at
32,017 rupees.
* Buying is yet to pick up in full strength, said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, celebrates
Ganesh Chaturthi next week and festivals will continue till
November.
* Silver also rose more than one percent to hit another
contract high.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 1.05
percent higher at 64,471 rupees per kg, after hitting a record
high of 64,755 rupees.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,190 32,173
Silver .999/kg 65,130 65,265
At 2:49 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 32,028 +152
Dec silver 64,521 +717
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)