MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian gold extended gains on Wednesday afternoon to hit another record high powered by strong overseas markets, with importers unwilling to stock the yellow metal ahead of festivals next week.

* COMEX gold for December delivery was 0.69 percent higher at $1,746.8 an ounce. A firm rupee limited the upside. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* The most-active gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck its peak of 32,105 rupees per 10 grams. At 0947 GMT it was up 0.44 percent at 32,017 rupees.

* Buying is yet to pick up in full strength, said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

* India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi next week and festivals will continue till November.

* Silver also rose more than one percent to hit another contract high.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 1.05 percent higher at 64,471 rupees per kg, after hitting a record high of 64,755 rupees.

* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 32,190 32,173

Silver .999/kg 65,130 65,265

At 2:49 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Oct gold 32,028 +152

Dec silver 64,521 +717 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)