MUMBAI, Sept 13 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, on Thursday were unwilling to get stuck with stocks of the yellow metal, whose prices hovered near a record high, even as a key Federal Reserve policy decision neared. * India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi next week, when gold buying edges up. Festivals and weddings will continue till November. * "Buying is still not there... People are expecting to get direction from U.S. Fed," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai, which imports bullion. "There could be some buying if there is a correction till 30,500-31,200 rupees." * The market is buzzing with hopes that the Fed will announce another round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. * The most-traded gold for October delivery was 0.21 percent higher at 31,933 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,964 rupees, still near Wednesday's record high of 32,105 rupees. * Silver eased for another session as investors booked profits from record rally. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.21 percent lower at 63,165 rupees per kg, after hitting a record high of 64,755 rupees in the previous session. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 32,185 32,180 Silver .999/kg 64,502 65,605 At 2:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 31,918 +52 Dec silver 63,170 -128 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)