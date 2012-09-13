MUMBAI, Sept 13 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, on Thursday were unwilling to get stuck
with stocks of the yellow metal, whose prices hovered near a
record high, even as a key Federal Reserve policy decision
neared.
* India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi next week, when gold
buying edges up. Festivals and weddings will continue till
November.
* "Buying is still not there... People are expecting to get
direction from U.S. Fed," said a dealer with a private bank in
Mumbai, which imports bullion. "There could be some buying if
there is a correction till 30,500-31,200 rupees."
* The market is buzzing with hopes that the Fed will
announce another round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, at
the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting later in the day.
* The most-traded gold for October delivery was 0.21
percent higher at 31,933 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a
high of 31,964 rupees, still near Wednesday's record high of
32,105 rupees.
* Silver eased for another session as investors booked
profits from record rally.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.21
percent lower at 63,165 rupees per kg, after hitting a record
high of 64,755 rupees in the previous session.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,185 32,180
Silver .999/kg 64,502 65,605
At 2:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,918 +52
Dec silver 63,170 -128
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)