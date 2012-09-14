MUMBAI, Sept 14 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest consumer, rose sharply on Friday despite a record high price as jewellers and investors scaled up purchases expecting prices to climb further during the festive season. * India celebrates Ganesh festival next week, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious in the country. * Spot gold price in India hit a record high of 32,558 Indian rupees per 10 grams on Friday, compared to previous session's close of 32,173 rupees. * "Buyers were waiting for a correction in prices for a long period. Now they think the correction is unlikely as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced stimulus," said a Mumbai based dealer with a state-run bank importing the yellow metal. "Some buyers even think price may cross 35,000 rupees." * Spot gold overseas rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending the previous session's 2-percent gain, after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive economic stimulus program that could add to the risk of inflation and strengthen bullion's appeal. * "Jewellers and jewellery exporters were keeping lower inventory. They were postponing purchases, hoping prices will drop from record level," said a Mumbai based dealer with a private bank. "Now jewellers are buying at record high price since festival season is just around the corner. They can't wait further." * Investment demand, which plunged 51 percent in the June quarter to 56.5 tonnes, was also improving due to the price rally, dealers said. * The most-traded gold for October delivery was 0.2 percent lower at 32,261 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a record high of 32,421 rupees late on Thursday. * A rise in rupee, which determines the landed cost of dollar quoted metal, weighed on sentiments, dealers said. * Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 32,485 32,173 Silver .999/kg 66,685 64,240 At 1:28 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ================================================= Oct gold 32,261 -65 Dec silver 65,125 -167 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)