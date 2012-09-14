MUMBAI, Sept 14 Gold demand in India, the
world's biggest consumer, rose sharply on Friday despite a
record high price as jewellers and investors scaled up purchases
expecting prices to climb further during the festive season.
* India celebrates Ganesh festival next week, which will be
followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Buying
gold during festivals is considered auspicious in the country.
* Spot gold price in India hit a record high of 32,558
Indian rupees per 10 grams on Friday, compared to previous
session's close of 32,173 rupees.
* "Buyers were waiting for a correction in prices for a long
period. Now they think the correction is unlikely as the U.S.
Federal Reserve announced stimulus," said a Mumbai based dealer
with a state-run bank importing the yellow metal.
"Some buyers even think price may cross 35,000 rupees."
* Spot gold overseas rose to a six-month high on Friday,
extending the previous session's 2-percent gain, after the
Federal Reserve launched an aggressive economic stimulus program
that could add to the risk of inflation and strengthen bullion's
appeal.
* "Jewellers and jewellery exporters were keeping lower
inventory. They were postponing purchases, hoping prices will
drop from record level," said a Mumbai based dealer with a
private bank.
"Now jewellers are buying at record high price since
festival season is just around the corner. They can't wait
further."
* Investment demand, which plunged 51 percent in the June
quarter to 56.5 tonnes, was also improving due to the price
rally, dealers said.
* The most-traded gold for October delivery was 0.2
percent lower at 32,261 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a
record high of 32,421 rupees late on Thursday.
* A rise in rupee, which determines the landed cost of
dollar quoted metal, weighed on sentiments, dealers said.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,485 32,173
Silver .999/kg 66,685 64,240
At 1:28 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
Oct gold 32,261 -65
Dec silver 65,125 -167
