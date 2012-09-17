MUMBAI, Sept 17 Gold demand in India, the
world's biggest consumer, was subdued on Monday as buyers waited
for the rupee to stabilise before making purchases for the
festive season.
* The most-traded gold contract, for October delivery
, was down 0.13 percent at 31,840 rupees per 10 grams by
0944 GMT, after hitting a record high of 32,421 rupees late on
Thursday.
* "The sharp rise in the rupee was a surprise for buyers.
They bought gold aggressively on Friday, but are now waiting for
the rupee to stabilize," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
private bank.
* The rupee rose to a four-month high in early trade on
Monday in hopes of major foreign inflows after the federal
government announced the opening up of the aviation and
multi-brand retail sectors to overseas direct investment.
* A strong rupee makes imports of gold cheaper.
* "Buyers are not expecting prices to move higher in the
world market. The market has factored in the impact of the
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme," the dealer said.
* In the international market, spot gold eased to
$1,767.59 an ounce.
* India celebrates the Ganesh festival this week, which will
be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious.
* Following were the prices in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
===============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 32,076 32,485
Silver .999/kg 65,300 66,020
At 0944 GMT, following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
===================================================
Oct gold 31,840 -40
Dec silver 64,078 -206
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)