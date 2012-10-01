MUMBAI, Oct 1 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, booked the yellow metal in small
quantities as traders took advantage of the lowest price levels
since late August.
* At 0812 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.33 percent
lower at 31,097 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
31,062 rupees, a level last seen in late August, weighed by a
stronger rupee and weak overseas markets.
* "Demand is there in gold as it is the season, while it is
zero for silver," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at
Parker Bullion, in Ahmedabad.
* The festival season is underway in India and will continue
till early December.
* In overseas markets, gold drifted lower on Monday after
posting its biggest quarterly rise in more than two years,
tracking a weaker euro as Spain's struggle to control its
finances worried investors.
* The rupee, which traded firm on Monday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Silver also edged lower, falling for the third straight
day.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.47
percent lower at 62,485 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,309 31,438
Silver .999/kg 63,650 64,210
At 2:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,069 -132
Dec silver 62,445 -335
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)