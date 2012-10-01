MUMBAI, Oct 1 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, booked the yellow metal in small quantities as traders took advantage of the lowest price levels since late August. * At 0812 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.33 percent lower at 31,097 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,062 rupees, a level last seen in late August, weighed by a stronger rupee and weak overseas markets. * "Demand is there in gold as it is the season, while it is zero for silver," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion, in Ahmedabad. * The festival season is underway in India and will continue till early December. * In overseas markets, gold drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest quarterly rise in more than two years, tracking a weaker euro as Spain's struggle to control its finances worried investors. * The rupee, which traded firm on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver also edged lower, falling for the third straight day. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.47 percent lower at 62,485 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,309 31,438 Silver .999/kg 63,650 64,210 At 2:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Oct gold 31,069 -132 Dec silver 62,445 -335 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)