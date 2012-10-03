MUMBAI, Oct 3 Gold importers in India stayed on the sidelines weighed by high prices and as inauspicious period for buying started, with demand slackness expected to continue for another fortnight. * "Demand is not that good, the only hope and support is the rupee. After the inauspicious period, demand will start materialising due to Diwali," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * After Shradh, an inauspicious period when Indians pay homage to ancestors, festivals will restart with Dusshera in late October and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month. * The most-traded gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent lower at 31,335 rupees per 10 grams at 0927 GMT, after hitting a low of 30,308 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 3, weighed by a firmer rupee. * The rupee, which strengthened on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Prices of the yellow metal are still up 13 percent on year. * Silver also edged lower, easing from their highest level in more than a week, following the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.50 percent lower at 62,618 rupees per kg, easing from the previous session's high of 64,999 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 21. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Monday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,200 31,300 Silver .999/kg 63,606 63,490 At 2:58 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,332 -83 Dec silver 62,602 -332 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)