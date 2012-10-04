MUMBAI, Oct 4 Gold prices in India fell on Thursday, extending losses for a fifth session in a row to its lowest level in nearly five weeks weighed by a stronger rupee, attracting importers seeking to stock the yellow metal for festivals. * The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck an intra-day low of 31,212 rupees per 10 grams, a level last seen on Aug. 31, before trading 0.25 percent lower at 31,234 rupees at 0800 GMT. the world's biggest buyer of bullion, * "We have seen some steady demand for the last couple of weeks on the back of a stronger rupee," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding "we will have to wait and see the sustainability." * Festival and wedding season in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, will start in late October and will peak at next month's Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally marked by a frenzy of purchases of gold as gifts and dowry. * The rupee, which has strengthened 6 percent since the start of September, has kept the prices of yellow metal subdued in the face of firm overseas markets. * Silver edged higher following copper, another industrial metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.26 percent higher at 62,483 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,260 31,190 Silver .999/kg 63,330 65,565 At 2:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,254 -58 Dec silver 62,438 +120 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)