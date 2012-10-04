MUMBAI, Oct 4 Gold prices in India fell on
Thursday, extending losses for a fifth session in a row to its
lowest level in nearly five weeks weighed by a stronger rupee,
attracting importers seeking to stock the yellow metal for
festivals.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck an intra-day low of 31,212
rupees per 10 grams, a level last seen on Aug. 31, before
trading 0.25 percent lower at 31,234 rupees at 0800 GMT. the
world's biggest buyer of bullion,
* "We have seen some steady demand for the last couple of
weeks on the back of a stronger rupee," said a dealer with a
private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding "we will have
to wait and see the sustainability."
* Festival and wedding season in India, the world's biggest
buyer of bullion, will start in late October and will peak at
next month's Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally marked by a
frenzy of purchases of gold as gifts and dowry.
* The rupee, which has strengthened 6 percent since the
start of September, has kept the prices of yellow metal subdued
in the face of firm overseas markets.
* Silver edged higher following copper, another industrial
metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.26
percent higher at 62,483 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,260 31,190
Silver .999/kg 63,330 65,565
At 2:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,254 -58
Dec silver 62,438 +120
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)