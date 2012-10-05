MUMBAI, Oct 5 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to place deals in view of upcoming festivals as prices stayed in the vicinity of their lowest levels in five weeks. * "There has been a sustained pickup in the last 10-15 days as people are comfortable with the current rates, after seeing 32,500 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler based in Kolkata. * The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent higher at 31,245 r u pees per 10 grams, still near the previous session's five-week low of 31,063 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 31. * Gold prices were 4.6 percent lower on Friday from the peak of 32,783 rupees struck last month. * Indian demand continues to be decent, relative to its poor state over recent months, UBS analysts Edel Tully and Joni Teves said in a note. * "If this trend extends further through to Diwali then this would clearly be an added support for gold," the analysts said. * The festival and wedding season in India will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold. * Silver also edged higher, following the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.43 percent higher at 62,372 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,286 31,251 Silver .999/kg 63,406 63,312 At 3:03 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,248 +161 Dec silver 62,390 +285 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)