MUMBAI, Oct 8 Gold importers from India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, booked deals in small quantities as the prices steadied near their lowest level in more than a month, after support from a weaker rupee was offset by weak global leads. * At 0909 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent higher at 31,195 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,081 rupees, nearing a level last seen on Aug. 28. * "Some deals are happening... it's on average," said Ketan Shroff, director of Penta Gold Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based wholesaler, adding "people are watching for levels near 30,500 rupees." * The festival and wedding season in India will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold. * Overseas gold shed more than half a percent on Monday, on course for its sharpest one-day loss in three weeks. The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver, however, edged lower following copper, another industrial metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.79 percent lower at 61,311 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,175 31,276 Silver .999/kg 62,435 62,360 At 2:42 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,188 +21 Dec silver 61,330 -470