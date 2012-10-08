MUMBAI, Oct 8 Gold importers from India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, booked deals in small
quantities as the prices steadied near their lowest level in
more than a month, after support from a weaker rupee was offset
by weak global leads.
* At 0909 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent
higher at 31,195 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
31,081 rupees, nearing a level last seen on Aug. 28.
* "Some deals are happening... it's on average," said Ketan
Shroff, director of Penta Gold Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based
wholesaler, adding "people are watching for levels near 30,500
rupees."
* The festival and wedding season in India will start
picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and
Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold.
* Overseas gold shed more than half a percent on Monday, on
course for its sharpest one-day loss in three weeks. The rupee,
which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver, however, edged lower following copper, another
industrial metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.79
percent lower at 61,311 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,175 31,276
Silver .999/kg 62,435 62,360
At 2:42 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,188 +21
Dec silver 61,330 -470
