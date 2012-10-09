MUMBAI, Oct 9 Gold importers from India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, booked deals in small quantities to stock up for upcoming festivals as prices steadied near their highest level in a week. * At 0935 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.04 percent higher at 31,340 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,399 rupees, a level last seen Oct. 3. * "There are some volumes in gold as festivals and marriage season... sales are 50 percent below expectations," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion, a wholesaler in Ahmedabad. * The festival and wedding season in India will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold. * COMEX gold edged 0.15 percent lower to $1,772.9 per ounce. The rupee, which weakened during the day, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted metal. * Silver also traded on a flat note near its lowest level in more than a month, tracking the yellow metal. * Silver for December on the MCX was flat at 61,500 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Tuesday Monday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,500 31,163 Silver .999/kg 62,840 62,240 At 3:05 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,366 +35 Dec silver 61,500 +26 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)