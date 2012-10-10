MUMBAI Oct 10 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, retreated on Wednesday after
picking up bargains in previous sessions as prices gained close
to half a percent to hit their highest level in a week.
* At 0852 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.29 percent
higher at 31,413 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
31,460 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 1, helped by a weaker
rupee.
* The rupee, which weakened past 53 rupees to hit a near
two-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Deals are there, but not in a big way, as gold has moved
up after the currency depreciated heavily," said a dealer with a
private bullion-dealing bank, adding "the (buying) momentum is
slow this week."
* The festival and wedding season will start picking up in
late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras,
traditionally occasions for buying gold.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.03
percent higher at 61,692 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,525 31,493
Silver .999/kg 62,650 62,650
At 2:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,397 +76
Dec silver 61,746 +71
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)