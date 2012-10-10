MUMBAI Oct 10 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, retreated on Wednesday after picking up bargains in previous sessions as prices gained close to half a percent to hit their highest level in a week.

* At 0852 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.29 percent higher at 31,413 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,460 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 1, helped by a weaker rupee.

* The rupee, which weakened past 53 rupees to hit a near two-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "Deals are there, but not in a big way, as gold has moved up after the currency depreciated heavily," said a dealer with a private bullion-dealing bank, adding "the (buying) momentum is slow this week."

* The festival and wedding season will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.03 percent higher at 61,692 rupees per kg.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 31,525 31,493

Silver .999/kg 62,650 62,650

At 2:21 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Dec gold 31,397 +76

Dec silver 61,746 +71 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)