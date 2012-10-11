MUMBAI, Oct 11 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, awaited bigger price falls for upcoming festivals even as the yellow metal reversed from its highest level in more than a week. * At 2:45 p.m., the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at 31,387 rupees per 10 grams, weighed by a stronger rupee amid steady global leads, easing from its highest level in a week of 31,511 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 1. * The rupee, which strengthened from its highest level in two weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Overseas gold traded steady after dropping more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected to take some shine off bullion. * "There are some deals... if prices come down more, sales will increase," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler based in Kolkata. * The festival and wedding season will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold. * Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.13 percent lower at 62,094 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,610 31,513 Silver .999/kg 63,410 62,875 At 2:31 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,371 -85 Dec silver 62,083 -93 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)