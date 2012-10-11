MUMBAI, Oct 11 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, awaited bigger price
falls for upcoming festivals even as the yellow metal reversed
from its highest level in more than a week.
* At 2:45 p.m., the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent
lower at 31,387 rupees per 10 grams, weighed by a stronger rupee
amid steady global leads, easing from its highest level in a
week of 31,511 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 1.
* The rupee, which strengthened from its highest level in
two weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold traded steady after dropping more than 1
percent over the last four sessions, although a gloom over the
euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is expected
to take some shine off bullion.
* "There are some deals... if prices come down more, sales
will increase," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold
House, a wholesaler based in Kolkata.
* The festival and wedding season will start picking up in
late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras,
traditionally occasions for buying gold.
* Silver also edged lower following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.13
percent lower at 62,094 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,610 31,513
Silver .999/kg 63,410 62,875
At 2:31 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,371 -85
Dec silver 62,083 -93
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)