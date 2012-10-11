MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, reversing from their early contract low, as traders covered short positions, outweighing higher stocks and sluggish exports. * The November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.39 percent higher at 5,556 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,390 rupees earlier in the day. * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 49.50 rupees to 5,218 rupees per 100 kg. * The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop. SUGAR Sugar futures fell more than 1 percent, weighed by higher supplies as the government allowed millers to sell more sugar under the non-levy quota. * The most-active sugar for November delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.10 percent at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a low of 3,312 rupees earlier in the day. * At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 21.80 rupees to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg. * The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes. * Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government. CHICK PEAS Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on bullish cues from the domestic market, where demand picked up ahead of festivals, while limited supplies supported the upside. * Traders expect buying to pick up further because of festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali, which is celebrated on Nov. 13. * The key November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.71 percent at 4,541 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 83.60 rupees to 4,613.60 rupees per 100 kg. OILSEEDS Soybean and soyoil futures jumped following global markets even as traders were awaiting a key world soybean supplies report, while rapeseed ended a tad lower as good rainfall in the key producing state boosted hopes of a bumper output. * The November soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 1.78 percent higher at 650.75 rupees per 10 kg. * The November soybean contract rose 0.87 percent to end at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.27 percent to end at 4,106 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.40 rupees to 6712.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,229 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 4,200 rupees. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report was expected to forecast the U.S. soybean crop at 2.764 billion bushels, higher than the previous forecast as some timely rains in September rescued the crop from drought and extreme heat it suffered through the summer. CUMIN SEEDS Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers increased supplies to the spot market to take advantage of the recent rise in prices, but fresh overseas enquiries supported prices. * The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90 percent lower at 14,395 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 79.9 rupees to 14,621.5 rupees per 100 kg. * Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. PEPPER Pepper futures ended steady on firm trends in global markets, lower stocks and thin supplies, but the absence of export demand restricted prices. * The most-active November contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.14 percent to end at 43,880 rupees per 100 kg. * The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February. * In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 214.7 rupees to 42,314.7 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports. * Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is offered at a high premium in the global market compared with pepper of other origins. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)