MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday, reversing from their early contract
low, as traders covered short positions, outweighing higher
stocks and sluggish exports.
* The November turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.39 percent
higher at 5,556 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 5,390 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 49.50 rupees to 5,218 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the
crop.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell more than 1 percent, weighed by higher
supplies as the government allowed millers to sell more sugar
under the non-levy quota.
* The most-active sugar for November delivery on the
NCDEX ended down 1.10 percent at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg after
hitting a low of 3,312 rupees earlier in the day.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged up 21.80 rupees to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
CHICK PEAS
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on bullish cues from the
domestic market, where demand picked up ahead of festivals,
while limited supplies supported the upside.
* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of
festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali,
which is celebrated on Nov. 13.
* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.71 percent at 4,541 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot
market, chana rose 83.60 rupees to 4,613.60 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil futures jumped following global markets
even as traders were awaiting a key world soybean supplies
report, while rapeseed ended a tad lower as good rainfall in the
key producing state boosted hopes of a bumper output.
* The November soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended
1.78 percent higher at 650.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* The November soybean contract rose 0.87 percent to
end at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.27
percent to end at 4,106 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.40 rupees to 6712.00 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
27 rupees to 3,229 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 4,200 rupees.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report was
expected to forecast the U.S. soybean crop at 2.764 billion
bushels, higher than the previous forecast as some timely rains
in September rescued the crop from drought and extreme heat it
suffered through the summer.
CUMIN SEEDS
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers increased
supplies to the spot market to take advantage of the recent rise
in prices, but fresh overseas enquiries supported prices.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90
percent lower at 14,395 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 79.9 rupees to 14,621.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended steady on firm trends in global
markets, lower stocks and thin supplies, but the absence of
export demand restricted prices.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
edged up 0.14 percent to end at 43,880 rupees per 100 kg.
* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth
of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 214.7
rupees to 42,314.7 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.
* Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is
offered at a high premium in the global market compared with
pepper of other origins.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)