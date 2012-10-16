MUMBAI Oct 16 Gold importers in India continued
to pick up bargains as the yellow metal touched its lowest level
in nearly two weeks, weighed by a firm rupee.
* Festivals are underway in India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal, and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next
month. Weddings also take place during this period.
* "There is some demand as prices have come down," said
Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in
Ahmedabad.
* At 2:44 p.m., the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent
lower at 30,969 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
30,862 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 5.
* The rupee, which traded lower snapping two sessions of
gains, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver recouped after hitting its lowest level in a month.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.07
percent higher at 59,999 rupees.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market
:
Tuesday Monday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,543 31,173
Silver .999/kg 57,803 60,273
At 2:45 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 30,967 -10
Dec silver 59,960 +1
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)