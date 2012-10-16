MUMBAI Oct 16 Gold importers in India continued to pick up bargains as the yellow metal touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks, weighed by a firm rupee.

* Festivals are underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month. Weddings also take place during this period.

* "There is some demand as prices have come down," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* At 2:44 p.m., the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03 percent lower at 30,969 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 30,862 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 5.

* The rupee, which traded lower snapping two sessions of gains, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver recouped after hitting its lowest level in a month.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.07 percent higher at 59,999 rupees.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,543 31,173

Silver .999/kg 57,803 60,273

At 2:45 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Dec gold 30,967 -10

Dec silver 59,960 +1 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)