MUMBAI Oct 17 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, retreated on Wednesday as prices recovered from their lowest level in nearly two weeks.

* The festival season is underway in India and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month. Weddings also take place during this period.

* "There was activity yesterday, but since gold has moved up to $ 1,750 an ounce, there is not big interest at these levels today," s aid a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* At 0908 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent higher at 31,104 rupees per 10 grams, helped by global overseas leads, recovering from the previous session's two-week low of 30,862 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 5.

* Global gold inched up, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro as concerns about the bloc's debt crisis eased after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved.

* The rupee, which strengthened on Wednesday, capped the upside in prices. The local currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.26 percent higher at 60,185 rupees per kg.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=============================================

Gold .999/10 grams 31,091 30,960

Silver .999/kg 59,637 59,220

At 2:28 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================

Dec gold 31,106 +66

Dec silver 60,206 +175 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)