MUMBAI Oct 23 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal, remained robust for a second straight day on Tuesday as prices dropped to their lowest in a week, enticing buyers ahead of the peak festive season.

* By 0846 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 30,976 rupees ($580) per 10 grams.

Earlier in the day, the contract fell to 30,939 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 16.

* December silver dropped 0.41 percent to 59,370 rupees per kg, following a similar trend in the world market.

* Global gold edged lower on Tuesday after equities gave up early gains.

* "Buyers have seen prices rising above 32,000 rupees. At the current level, they are comfortable in making purchases," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private gold importing bank.

* "There is good buying from jewellers. They are restocking for peak festival season," the dealer said.

* The festival season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India and will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next month. Weddings also take place during this period.

* The rupee, which edged lower on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 0745 GMT, quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday ================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,173 31,210 Silver .999/kg 60,724 60,637

($1 = 53.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)