MUMBAI Oct 25 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the precious metal, remained vigorous on
Thursday as prices were hovering near their lowest in a
fortnight, enticing retail consumers preparing for the peak
festive season.
* By 0907 GMT, the most-active gold contract for December
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.16
percent at 30,894 rupees per 10 gm.
* In the previous session, the contract fell to 30,827
rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 5.
* "Demand is very good. Diwali is just around the corner and
prices are coming down. People are making purchases," said
Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion
merchant in Hyderabad.
* "Since prices are still very high, some buyers are
preferring coins and bars over jewellery."
* Global gold climbed on stronger equities, but was still
within sight of its weakest level in seven weeks as the U.S.
Federal Reserve helped boost the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal
by announcing its commitment to economic stimulus measures.
* December silver rose 0.74 percent to 59,436 rupees
per kg, following a similar trend in the world market.
* "Demand for silver is also good, but it will not sustain
if prices rise above 60,000 rupees," Venkatesh said.
* The festival season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is
underway in India and will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next
month. Weddings also take place during this period.
* The rupee, which edged higher on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
0445 GMT, quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,043 31,173
Silver .999/kg 60,413 60,724
* Banks were closed on Wednesday due to a holiday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)