MUMBAI Oct 25 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal, remained vigorous on Thursday as prices were hovering near their lowest in a fortnight, enticing retail consumers preparing for the peak festive season.

* By 0907 GMT, the most-active gold contract for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 30,894 rupees per 10 gm.

* In the previous session, the contract fell to 30,827 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 5.

* "Demand is very good. Diwali is just around the corner and prices are coming down. People are making purchases," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant in Hyderabad.

* "Since prices are still very high, some buyers are preferring coins and bars over jewellery."

* Global gold climbed on stronger equities, but was still within sight of its weakest level in seven weeks as the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal by announcing its commitment to economic stimulus measures.

* December silver rose 0.74 percent to 59,436 rupees per kg, following a similar trend in the world market.

* "Demand for silver is also good, but it will not sustain if prices rise above 60,000 rupees," Venkatesh said.

* The festival season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India and will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next month. Weddings also take place during this period.

* The rupee, which edged higher on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 0445 GMT, quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Tuesday ================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,043 31,173 Silver .999/kg 60,413 60,724

* Banks were closed on Wednesday due to a holiday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)