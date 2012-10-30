MUMBAI, Oct 30 Gold importers in India picked up
deals for key festivals after prices stayed steady in the
vicinity of their lowest level in more than two months as
support from overseas market was offset by a stronger rupee.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01 percent higher at 31,097
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 30,968 rupees, a
level last seen in late August.
* "People have started buying as rates are comfortable... if
prices stay in a range, we can see better sales for Diwali,"
said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Festivals in India, the world's biggest buyer, will peak
with Diwali and Dhanteras next month. Weddings will also take
place during this period.
* The rupee, which traded stronger on Tuesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Global gold reversed losses tracking equities, but was
heading for its biggest monthly drop since May.
* The focus this week will be on Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, which could shed light on the nascent labour
market recovery and influence an increasingly tight election
between Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
* Silver edged higher following copper, another industrial
metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.26
percent higher at 59,547 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Tuesday Monday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,219 31,210
Silver .999/kg 60,890 60,850
At 1:46 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,118 +24
Dec silver 59,701 +309
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)