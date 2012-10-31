MUMBAI, Oct 31 Gold importers in India booked a few stray deals, not rushing in to buy, as prices continued to be supported by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets ahead of festivals. * The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a high of 31,149 rupees per 10 grams before trading almost steady at 31,080 rupees by 0824 GMT. * "There are no deals as the rupee is on the higher side and even gold is holding higher up at $1,710 (an ounce)," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. *"Sizeable corrections will enable the physical market," the dealer said. * The festivals and weddings season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India. The festive season will peak next month with Dhanteras and Diwali. * The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, weakened on Wednesday, supporting prices. * Global gold edged up but was poised to snap a four-month winning streak, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. employment data and in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. * Silver edged higher following trends in copper, another industrial metal, and gold. Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.48 percent higher at 59,682 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Wednesday Tuesday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 31,273 31,263 Silver .999/kg 60,785 60,817 At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,078 -11 Dec silver 59,610 +212 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)