MUMBAI, Oct 31 Gold importers in India booked a
few stray deals, not rushing in to buy, as prices continued to
be supported by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets ahead
of festivals.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a high of 31,149 rupees per
10 grams before trading almost steady at 31,080 rupees by 0824
GMT.
* "There are no deals as the rupee is on the higher side and
even gold is holding higher up at $1,710 (an ounce)," said a
dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
*"Sizeable corrections will enable the physical market," the
dealer said.
* The festivals and weddings season, traditionally a time to
buy gold, is underway in India. The festive season will peak
next month with Dhanteras and Diwali.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, weakened on
Wednesday, supporting prices.
* Global gold edged up but was poised to snap a four-month
winning streak, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of
key U.S. employment data and in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
* Silver edged higher following trends in copper, another
industrial metal, and gold. Silver for December delivery
on the MCX was 0.48 percent higher at 59,682 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,273 31,263
Silver .999/kg 60,785 60,817
At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,078 -11
Dec silver 59,610 +212
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)