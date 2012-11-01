MUMBAI, Nov 1 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, continued to stay on the sidelines as prices were stuck in a narrow range after pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by overseas markets ahead of U.S. employment data. * The festivals and weddings season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India. The festive season will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali later in the month. * "Demand is moderate due to high prices... Jewellers have already bought what they wanted for Diwali," said Mayank Khemka, managing director of Delhi-based wholesaler Khemka International. * At 0845 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 31,104 rupees per 10 grams before U.S. jobs data slated for later in the session. * Economists expect U.S. job growth to have picked up slightly in October, but not enough to prevent the unemployment rate from rising off a four-year low. * Global gold traded a tad higher at $1,722.4 an ounce, while the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, traded stronger on Thursday. * Silver traded higher following copper, another industrial metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.39 percent higher at 60,113 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 31,300 31,255 Silver .999/kg 61,230 60,900 At 2:35 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,086 -19 Dec silver 60,094 +213 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)