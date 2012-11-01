MUMBAI, Nov 1 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, continued to stay on the sidelines as
prices were stuck in a narrow range after pressure from a
stronger rupee was offset by overseas markets ahead of U.S.
employment data.
* The festivals and weddings season, traditionally a time to
buy gold, is underway in India. The festive season will peak
with Dhanteras and Diwali later in the month.
* "Demand is moderate due to high prices... Jewellers have
already bought what they wanted for Diwali," said Mayank Khemka,
managing director of Delhi-based wholesaler Khemka
International.
* At 0845 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 31,104
rupees per 10 grams before U.S. jobs data slated for later in
the session.
* Economists expect U.S. job growth to have picked up
slightly in October, but not enough to prevent the unemployment
rate from rising off a four-year low.
* Global gold traded a tad higher at $1,722.4 an
ounce, while the rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, traded stronger
on Thursday.
* Silver traded higher following copper, another industrial
metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.39
percent higher at 60,113 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,300 31,255
Silver .999/kg 61,230 60,900
At 2:35 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,086 -19
Dec silver 60,094 +213
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)