MUMBAI, Nov 5 Gold importers in India stocked the yellow metal in the week preceding key festivals as prices hovered near their lowest level in more than 10 weeks, helped by a weaker rupee and firm world markets. * The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.54 percent higher at 30,664 rupees per 10 gram, not far from Friday's low of 30,366 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 14. * "Business is good as people are comfortable with these rates," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata. * "If rates remain steady up to Diwali, we could see good sales." * Gold buying will peak in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, during Dhanteras and Diwali next week. Weddings will also take place during this period. * The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated yellow metal. * In the overseas market, gold nudged a touch higher, paring falls after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent the yellow metal to a two-month low in the previous session. * Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.43 percent higher at 57,847 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Monday Friday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 30,744 31,030 Silver .999/kg 59,033 60,720 At 2:19 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 30,632 +134 Dec silver 57,787 +188 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)