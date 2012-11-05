MUMBAI, Nov 5 Gold importers in India stocked
the yellow metal in the week preceding key festivals as prices
hovered near their lowest level in more than 10 weeks, helped by
a weaker rupee and firm world markets.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.54 percent higher at 30,664
rupees per 10 gram, not far from Friday's low of 30,366 rupees,
a level last seen on Aug. 14.
* "Business is good as people are comfortable with these
rates," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a
wholesaler in Kolkata.
* "If rates remain steady up to Diwali, we could see good
sales."
* Gold buying will peak in India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal, during Dhanteras and Diwali next week. Weddings
will also take place during this period.
* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated
yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold nudged a touch higher, paring
falls after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent the
yellow metal to a two-month low in the previous session.
* Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.43
percent higher at 57,847 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Monday Friday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,744 31,030
Silver .999/kg 59,033 60,720
At 2:19 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 30,632 +134
Dec silver 57,787 +188
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)