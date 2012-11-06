MUMBAI Nov 6 Gold importers in India stayed on
the sidelines awaiting price directions ahead of potential
policy spin-offs from the U.S. presidential elections.
* At 0738 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 30,897
rupees per 10 gram.
* "A few stray deals are there since morning as the rupee is
the main problem after prices zoomed from Friday's levels," said
a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding
people were closely watching the U.S. presidential elections for
its impact on the currency market.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt
Romney are engaged in frantic last-minute campaigns in swing
states. A Romney victory may weigh on gold prices as hopes for
further monetary easing may dim, hurting prospects for bullion.
* Gold buying will peak in India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal, during Dhanteras and Diwali next week. Weddings
will also take place during this period.
* Silver also traded on a steady note following the yellow
metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.10
percent higher at 58,635 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Tuesday Monday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,135 30,727
Silver .999/kg 59,989 59,001
At 1:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 30,893 -1
Dec silver 58,640 +66
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)