MUMBAI, Nov 7 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, slowed purchases in
the peak festival season as prices steadied near their highest
level in more than two weeks.
* At 0923 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.08 percent higher
at 31,298 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,393
rupees, nearing a level last seen on Oct. 19.
* "Demand has slowed since yesterday afternoon," said Haresh
Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion, a wholesaler in
Ahmedabad, adding "demand is good this year, but not better than
last year."
* India is in the middle of the festival season, which will
peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next week. Weddings will also
continue till December.
* The country stared at up to 45 percent fall in imports in
2012, though shipments could witness a slight pick-up in the
festive December quarter.
* Silver futures also traded flat, following the yellow
metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.13
percent lower at 59,834 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,302 +29
Silver .999/kg 59,912 +2
At 2:54 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,308 +35
Dec silver 59,846 -64
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)