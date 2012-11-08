MUMBAI, Nov 8 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, refrained from booking new deals as a
weaker rupee kept prices in the vicinity of their highest level
in a month.
* At 0838 GMT, the most-active gold for December on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.37 percent higher at
31,323 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,348
rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 11.
* "The (demand) scenario is dull ahead of festivals due to a
sudden spike in gold prices," said a dealer with a private
bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding "seasonal demand will
be met by old stocks."
* The festival season in India will peak with Dhanteras and
Diwali next week, with weddings also slated to continue till
December.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold traded flat below the
2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session after U.S. President
Barack Obama was re-elected, as a strong dollar largely put off
buyers.
* Silver also traded higher tracking the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.48
percent higher at 59,539 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,610 31,513
Silver .999/kg 60,996 61,120
At 2:06 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,290 +84
Dec silver 59,432 +180
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)