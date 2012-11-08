MUMBAI, Nov 8 Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer, refrained from booking new deals as a weaker rupee kept prices in the vicinity of their highest level in a month. * At 0838 GMT, the most-active gold for December on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.37 percent higher at 31,323 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,348 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 11. * "The (demand) scenario is dull ahead of festivals due to a sudden spike in gold prices," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding "seasonal demand will be met by old stocks." * The festival season in India will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next week, with weddings also slated to continue till December. * The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas markets, gold traded flat below the 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session after U.S. President Barack Obama was re-elected, as a strong dollar largely put off buyers. * Silver also traded higher tracking the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.48 percent higher at 59,539 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ============================================ Gold .999/10 grams 31,610 31,513 Silver .999/kg 60,996 61,120 At 2:06 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,290 +84 Dec silver 59,432 +180 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)