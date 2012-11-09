MUMBAI Nov 9 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, paused on fresh purchases
ahead of key festivals next week, as a weaker rupee helped the
yellow metal hit its highest level in seven weeks.
* At 1032 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.93 percent
higher at 31,632 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
31,643 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 1.
* The rupee, which traded weaker on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Sales have slowed as prices jumped after Friday's dip...
we are hopeful that sales will start again next week," said
Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler JJ Gold
House.
* The festive season in India will peak with Dhanteras and
Diwali next week, while the wedding season continues until
December.
* Overseas gold rose to a three-week high on Friday, on
track for its first weekly gain in four, on hopes that U.S.
monetary policy would remain loose after President Barack
Obama's re-election and as worries about looming fiscal woes
boosted bullion's appeal.
* Silver also moved higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.91
percent higher at 60,432 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Friday Thursday
============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,610 31,600
Silver .999/kg 60,996 60,952
At 4:03 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,637 +297
Dec silver 60,355 +474
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)