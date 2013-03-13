MUMBAI, March 13 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer, refrained from striking new deals as a
weaker rupee supported the yellow metal.
* India has been trying to curb imports of gold, which has
been called a dead investment by the federal government, to put
a lid on record high current account deficit by raising import
duty by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* At 0918 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.05 percent
lower at 29,461 rupees per 10 gram.
* The rupee, which traded weaker on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Demand is slow as there is liquidity crisis. Sales could
be under pressure due to non-performance in equity markets,"
said Prithviraj Kothari, director with Mumbai-based wholesaler
RiddhiSiddhi Bullions.
* Weddings and festivals will start next month and continue
until early June.
* In the overseas market, gold traded in a barely
three-dollar range, holding near a 1-1/2-week high it hit in the
previous session when Germany's central bank expressed concerns
about the euro zone crisis and the European Central Bank's moves
to stem it.
* Silver for May delivery was 0.17 percent lower at
54,848 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,680 29,625
Silver .999/kg 56,160 55,976
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)