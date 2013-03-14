MUMBAI, March 14 Gold futures eased from their
highest level in a week on Thursday weighed by a slightly firmer
rupee, but importers were not willing to place deals, waiting
for more fall in prices.
* India has been trying to curb imports of gold, which has
been called a dead investment by the federal government, to put
a lid on record high current account deficit by raising import
duty by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent lower at 29,367
rupees per 10 grams, easing from a high of 29,594 rupees hit on
Wednesday.
* The rupee, which traded stronger on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold steadied below $1,590 an
ounce on Thursday after sliding in the previous session when an
upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook for the
world's top economy and dampened the bullion's safe-haven
appeal.
* "There are hardly any deals happening in the market...
there is hardly any demand," said Mayank Khemka, managing
director of Khemka Group, a wholesaler in New Delhi.
* Weddings and festivals will start next month and continue
until early June.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.41
percent lower at 54,532 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,995 29,061
Silver .999/kg 55,900 56,130
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)