MUMBAI, March 14 Gold futures eased from their highest level in a week on Thursday weighed by a slightly firmer rupee, but importers were not willing to place deals, waiting for more fall in prices. * India has been trying to curb imports of gold, which has been called a dead investment by the federal government, to put a lid on record high current account deficit by raising import duty by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent lower at 29,367 rupees per 10 grams, easing from a high of 29,594 rupees hit on Wednesday. * The rupee, which traded stronger on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas market, gold steadied below $1,590 an ounce on Thursday after sliding in the previous session when an upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook for the world's top economy and dampened the bullion's safe-haven appeal. * "There are hardly any deals happening in the market... there is hardly any demand," said Mayank Khemka, managing director of Khemka Group, a wholesaler in New Delhi. * Weddings and festivals will start next month and continue until early June. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.41 percent lower at 54,532 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Thursday Wednesday ================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 28,995 29,061 Silver .999/kg 55,900 56,130 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)