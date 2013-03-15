MUMBAI, March 15 Gold prices in India steadied near their lowest level in a week on Friday, following a similar trend in overseas markets, with a stronger rupee weighing on sentiment. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 29,367 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a one-week low of 29,260 rupees, a level last seen on March 8. * The rupee, which strengthened on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Gold in the overseas market hovered near $1,590 an ounce on Friday as upbeat U.S. labour data added to evidence of an economic recovery that makes safe-haven assets like the precious metal less attractive. * Importers also stayed on the sidelines as the festival of Holi, considered inauspicious to buy gold, approached along with the fiscal year end. * "There is not much activity as traders and investors are selling gold at a discount to bank price," said a bullion dealer with a private importing bank. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.15 percent higher at 54,372 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank : Friday Thursday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,729 29,675 Silver .999/kg 55,850 55,850 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)