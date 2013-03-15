MUMBAI, March 15 Gold prices in India steadied
near their lowest level in a week on Friday, following a similar
trend in overseas markets, with a stronger rupee weighing on
sentiment.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 29,367
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a one-week low of 29,260
rupees, a level last seen on March 8.
* The rupee, which strengthened on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Gold in the overseas market hovered near $1,590 an ounce
on Friday as upbeat U.S. labour data added to evidence of an
economic recovery that makes safe-haven assets like the precious
metal less attractive.
* Importers also stayed on the sidelines as the festival of
Holi, considered inauspicious to buy gold, approached along with
the fiscal year end.
* "There is not much activity as traders and investors are
selling gold at a discount to bank price," said a bullion dealer
with a private importing bank.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.15 percent higher
at 54,372 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,729 29,675
Silver .999/kg 55,850 55,850
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)