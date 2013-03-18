UPDATE 2-As U.S. retreats, EU and China seek climate leadership at summit
MUMBAI, March 18 Gold prices in India extended gains on Monday to hit the highest level in 10 days, attempting to reclaim the keenly watched 30,000 rupee ($560) mark, helped by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets. * At 0903 GMT, gold for immediate delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.65 percent higher at 29,565 rupees per 10 gram, after hitting a high of 29,644 rupees, a level last seen on March 7. * Overseas gold rose above $1,600 for the first time in more than two weeks as a radical bailout package for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone, driving investors to seek safety in gold. * The rupee, which weakened on Monday following losses in domestic equity markets and a broad risk-off globally, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Demand is very low due to high prices and lack of liquidity before the year-end. Things will be clear in April," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion. * Weddings and festival season will re-start in April and continue until early June in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold. * India has been trying to curb imports of gold, which has been called a dead investment by the federal government, to put a lid on record high current account deficit by raising import duty by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.31 percent higher at 54,363 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Monday Friday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,266 28,936 Silver .999/kg 53,632 53,332 ($1 = 54.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
