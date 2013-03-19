MUMBAI, March 19 Indian gold futures stayed
steady near the highest level in more than a week on Tuesday,
supported by a weakening of rupee in the aftermath of a
political crisis and as importers were unwilling to book the
yellow metal.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, has been
trying to curb imports of gold to put a lid on record high
current account deficit. The federal government raised the
import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50
percent to 6 percent in January.
* "There were a few deals in the morning, but after the
political crisis rupee is not in supporting mode and local
costing is a bit higher," said a dealer with a private bullion
importing bank in Mumbai.
* At 0826 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.26 percent
higher at 29,625 rupees ($550) per 10 grams, after hitting a
high of 29,644 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on March 7.
* The Indian rupee reversed early trend to trade weaker
after a key regional ally pulled out of the country's ruling
coalition and after the central bank issued a statement that was
seen as cautious on future rate cuts.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold hovered near a 2-1/2-week
high on Tuesday, as nervousness around an upcoming vote on a
levy on bank deposits in Cyprus supported safe haven interest in
gold, but investors were sceptical about such support being
sustained.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.25
percent higher at 54,458 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Tuesday Monday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,940 29,880
Silver .999/kg 55,860 55,663
($1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)