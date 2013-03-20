MUMBAI, March 20 Gold futures in India eased
from their highest level in nearly three weeks on mild
profit-taking, with importers seeking higher price declines
before booking the yellow metal ahead of weddings next month.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying
to curb the imports to put a lid on the record-high current
account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty
on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6
percent in January.
* "There is no business at all because of financial
year-end, due to liquidity constraints," said Haresh Acharya,
head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.
* At 0828 GMT, the actively traded gold for immediate
delivery was 0.32 percent lower at 29,774 rupees per 10
grams, after hitting a high of 29,889 rupees in the previous
session, a level last seen on March 1.
* However, in the overseas market, gold held steady near a
three-week high as Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms rekindled
worries about the stability of the euro zone, boosting bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
* The rupee, which traded almost flat, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.22
percent lower at 54,589 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,125 30,630
Silver .999/kg 55,975 55,810
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)