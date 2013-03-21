MUMBAI, March 21 Indian gold traded a tad lower
on Thursday, weighed by a stronger rupee amid steady overseas
markets, with importers on the sidelines due to an inauspicious
buying period due for next week.
* At 0913 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 29,645 rupees
per 10 grams, down 0.12 percent due to a firmer rupee.
* The rupee, which traded firm on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold traded steady as a let up in
worries over Cyprus's bailout checked the metal's sharp recent
advances, while a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick
with its loose monetary policy lent it support.
* "Few deals are there but volumes are thin, as prices are
up and gold is still above $1,600 (an ounce). Demand scenario
will be dull as we are approaching towards the year-end," said a
dealer with a private bullion dealing bank in Mumbai.
* The fiscal year runs from March to April, while wedding
season will restart next month and continue until early June.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.05
percent lower at 54,306 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab
National Bank :
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,330 29,373
Silver .999/kg 53,521 53,651
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)