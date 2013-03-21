MUMBAI, March 21 Indian gold traded a tad lower on Thursday, weighed by a stronger rupee amid steady overseas markets, with importers on the sidelines due to an inauspicious buying period due for next week. * At 0913 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 29,645 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.12 percent due to a firmer rupee. * The rupee, which traded firm on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas markets, gold traded steady as a let up in worries over Cyprus's bailout checked the metal's sharp recent advances, while a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its loose monetary policy lent it support. * "Few deals are there but volumes are thin, as prices are up and gold is still above $1,600 (an ounce). Demand scenario will be dull as we are approaching towards the year-end," said a dealer with a private bullion dealing bank in Mumbai. * The fiscal year runs from March to April, while wedding season will restart next month and continue until early June. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.05 percent lower at 54,306 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Thursday Wednesday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,330 29,373 Silver .999/kg 53,521 53,651 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)