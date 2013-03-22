MUMBAI, March 22 Gold futures in India were stuck in a tight range, still near the highest level in three weeks, in line with global markets. * India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to curb the imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * "Liquidity is tight in the market due to year-end and so there is no demand. Demand might drop if prices top 30,200 rupees," said Ketan Shroff, a director with Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * At 0922 GMT, the most-actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was lower by 51 rupees at 29,776 rupees per 10 grams, after trading in a range of 29,613-29,889 rupees since Monday. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,612.40, on course for a 1.2 percent weekly gain. * A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.51 percent lower at 54,784 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Friday Thursday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,457 29,342 Silver .999/kg 53,943 53,521 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)