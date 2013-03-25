NEW DELHI, March 25 Gold futures in India were a
touch lower in rangebound trade amid thin demand, but still
hovering near the keenly watched 30,000-rupee ($550) mark,
largely mirroring global markets.
Traders expect local demand to pick up after mid-April when
jewellers start stocking for Akshaya Tritiya -- the second most
auspicious gold buying day after Dhanteras -- which falls on May
13.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying
to trim such imports as it battles a record-high current account
deficit. In January, it raised the import duty on gold, which it
called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent.
* "Demand is very thin. This is because it is the fiscal
year-end and most people are busy with tax-saving schemes. Gold
trading is also down on local exchanges," said a trader with a
state-run bank.
* At 0840 GMT, the most-actively traded gold for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was lower
by 141 rupees at 29,552 rupees per 10 grams, after closing at
29,693 rupees on Friday.
* Gold was little changed at $1,607.96 an ounce by
0711 GMT after earlier hitting $1,602.59, its weakest since
March 19.
* The rupee was a touch stronger against the U.S. dollar at
54.14/16 versus 54.33/44 close on Friday. The rupee plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.13
percent lower at 54,090 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab
National Bank :
Monday Friday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,229 29,438
Silver .999/kg 53,245 53,924
($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)