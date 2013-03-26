NEW DELHI, March 26 Gold futures in India nudged lower on global cues amid thin demand, with the rupee's weakness against the dollar weighing. * The dollar and gold often move in opposite directions as the two compete for funds globally. * Traders said they expect the market to remain largely lacklustre until mid-April, when jewellers begin to stock up for Akshaya Tritiya -- the second most auspicious gold buying day after Dhanteras -- which falls on May 13. * India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to trim imports as it battles a record high current account deficit. In January, it raised the import duty on gold by 50 percent to 6 percent. * "If there is more weakness in global prices, we could see some opportunistic buying from bullion traders," said a trader with a private sector bank. * At 0915 GMT, the most-actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was lower on the day by 96 rupees at 29,492 rupees per 10 gram. * Gold inched down towards a key resistance level of $1,600 per ounce. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,602.24 an ounce by 0712 GMT. U.S. gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,601.50. * The rupee weakened against the dollar to 54.35/36 compared with its 54.17/18 close on Monday. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.20 percent lower at 54,105 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Tuesday Monday =========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,239 29,229 Silver .999/kg 53,366 53,245 (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)