MUMBAI, April 3 Indian gold extended losses to hit its lowest level in ten months on global cues, attracting bargain hunters in the wedding season. * At 0844 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 140 rupees lower at 29,465 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,357 rupees, a level last seen on June 1. * Global gold fell for a second straight day to hit its lowest in four weeks, with investors shifting their money into risky assets for better returns on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy. * "Activity is there in the market, physical interest is building up on correction ... market will eye the non-farm payroll data due on Friday," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested on Tuesday that the government is unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling. * However, a weak rupee kept the downside limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 533 rupees lower at 50,940 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 2.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank : Wednesday Tuesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 28,637 29,544 Silver .999/kg 50,117 51,857 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)