MUMBAI, April 3 Indian gold extended losses to
hit its lowest level in ten months on global cues, attracting
bargain hunters in the wedding season.
* At 0844 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 140 rupees
lower at 29,465 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
29,357 rupees, a level last seen on June 1.
* Global gold fell for a second straight day to hit its
lowest in four weeks, with investors shifting their money into
risky assets for better returns on renewed optimism over the
U.S. economy.
* "Activity is there in the market, physical interest is
building up on correction ... market will eye the non-farm
payroll data due on Friday," said a dealer with a private
bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying
to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account
deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold,
which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in
January.
* Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested on
Tuesday that the government is unlikely to raise the import tax
on gold further to avoid gold smuggling.
* However, a weak rupee kept the downside limited. The rupee
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 533 rupees
lower at 50,940 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
as of 2.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab
National Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,637 29,544
Silver .999/kg 50,117 51,857
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)