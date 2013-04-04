MUMBAI, April 4 Indian gold traded steady near its lowest level in 10 months as support from a weaker rupee was offset by falling overseas markets, with traders continuing to pick up bargains to meet wedding season demand. * At 0951 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 68 rupees lower at 29,170 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,132 rupees, a level last seen in early June. * The rupee, which hit its lowest level in a month, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Gold in the overseas market extended earlier losses below $1,540 an ounce on Thursday, hitting its lowest since May. * "Demand is moderate as prices have fallen. If prices fall further we should see good wedding demand," said Mayank Khemka, managing director of Khemka Group, a wholesaler in New Delhi. * Weddings will start in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, and continue till early June. Festivals will also take place during this period. * India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested on Tuesday that the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.25 percent higher at 50,851 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Thursday Wednesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,150 29,840 Silver .999/kg 55,310 50,940 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)