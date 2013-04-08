MUMBAI, April 8 Indian gold edged lower on
Monday, weighed by a stronger rupee while traders are still
waiting for more declines as they gear up to build stocks for
the upcoming wedding season.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 137 rupees lower at 29,630
rupees per 10 grams at 0851 GMT.
* The rupee, which traded stronger, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* "A few deals are there since morning as prices are out of
comfort level. We have seen need-based activity rather than
building up on inventory, looking at the price levels," said a
dealer with private bullion importing bank.
* Weddings will start now in India, the world's biggest
buyer of gold, and continue till early June. Festivals will also
take place during this period.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last
week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold
further to avoid gold smuggling.
* May silver was 0.50 percent lower at 51,309 rupees
per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by Punjab National Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,016 28,665
Silver .999/kg 51,036 50,512
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)