MUMBAI, April 8 Indian gold edged lower on Monday, weighed by a stronger rupee while traders are still waiting for more declines as they gear up to build stocks for the upcoming wedding season. * The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 137 rupees lower at 29,630 rupees per 10 grams at 0851 GMT. * The rupee, which traded stronger, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "A few deals are there since morning as prices are out of comfort level. We have seen need-based activity rather than building up on inventory, looking at the price levels," said a dealer with private bullion importing bank. * Weddings will start now in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, and continue till early June. Festivals will also take place during this period. * India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling. * May silver was 0.50 percent lower at 51,309 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank: Monday Friday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,016 28,665 Silver .999/kg 51,036 50,512 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)