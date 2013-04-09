MUMBAI, April 9 Indian gold futures traded
steady on Tuesday in line with global markets, with traders
looking for bargains as weddings and festivals neared.
* At 0948 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 12 rupees
lower at 29,528 rupees per 10 grams.
* Global gold pared early losses, but the metal was under
downward pressure after U.S. stocks gained ahead of an earnings
season that is expected to show modest growth.
* "Buying is slow after prices jumped on Friday... if gold
revisits 29,000, there could be activity looking at weddings,"
said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.
* The wedding season will now begin in India, the world's
biggest buyer of gold, and continue till early June. Festivals
will also take place during this period.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last
week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold
further to avoid gold smuggling.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.17
percent higher at 51,286 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,565 29,630
Silver .999/kg 51,663 55,270
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)