MUMBAI, April 9 Indian gold futures traded steady on Tuesday in line with global markets, with traders looking for bargains as weddings and festivals neared. * At 0948 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 12 rupees lower at 29,528 rupees per 10 grams. * Global gold pared early losses, but the metal was under downward pressure after U.S. stocks gained ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show modest growth. * "Buying is slow after prices jumped on Friday... if gold revisits 29,000, there could be activity looking at weddings," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion. * The wedding season will now begin in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, and continue till early June. Festivals will also take place during this period. * India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.17 percent higher at 51,286 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,565 29,630 Silver .999/kg 51,663 55,270 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)