MUMBAI, April 10 Gold in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained steady in familiar ranges
as traders, who want to re-stock for festivals and weddings,
kept to the sidelines seeking price direction.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 11 rupees lower at 29,635
rupees per 10 grams at 0904 GMT, after moving in the tight range
of 29,132-29,816 rupees in the previous five sessions.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,587.00 an ounce as stronger equities lured buyers seeking
better returns.
* A stronger rupee also weighed on the yellow metal. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Right now, there are no sales, but expectations are good
ahead of festivals," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold
House in eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
* The wedding season has begun in India and will continue
till early June. Festivals including Akshay Tritiya, the second
biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, will also take
place during this period.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last
week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold
further to avoid gold smuggling.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 19 rupees
lower at 52,144 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,565 29,630
Silver .999/kg 51,663 55,270
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)