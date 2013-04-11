MUMBAI, April 11 Indian gold fell to its lowest
level in a week on follow-through selling on Thursday, a day
after Cyprus was forced to sell most of its gold reserves,
though the physical market was quiet as banks, the primary
dealers of bullion, were shut for a holiday.
* At 0916 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 139
rupees at 29,091 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
29,081 rupees, a level last seen on April 5, following weakness
in the global markets.
* The contract had shed more than 1 percent on Wednesday,
after news of the sale of gold reserves by debt-laden Cyprus.
* U.S. gold was 0.19 percent lower at $1,555.8 an
ounce due to uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme.
* "Market is in a holiday mood, everyone is buying according
to requirements. We see them come at 28,700 rupees," said Ketan
Shroff, director with Mumbai-based Penta Gold.
* Banks were shut in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, for a local festival that marks the start of the
auspicious period.
* The wedding season has begun in India and will continue
till early June. Akshay Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying
festival after Dhanteras, will also take place during this
period.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested last
week the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold
further to avoid gold smuggling.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.67
percent lower at 51,426 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)