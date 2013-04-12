MUMBAI, April 12 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, hovered around their lowest
level in a week, though prices were on track for a 2-percent
fall this week.
* At 0808 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 21 rupees
at 29,163 rupees per 10 grams.
* It had touched a low of 29,055 rupees in the previous
session, a level last seen on April 5.
* In the overseas market, gold prices were also steady, but
on track for their worst week since late February as strong
equities lured investors seeking better returns, while outflows
from exchange-traded funds underlined the shaky outlook for
bullion.
* A stronger rupee weighed on sentiment. The rupee plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Market is slow. Buyers are still waiting for 29,000
rupees levels," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at
Ahemdabad-based Parker Bullion.
* The wedding season has begun in India and will continue
till early June. Akshay Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying
festival after Dhanteras, also falls in this period.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* On April 2, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
suggested the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on
gold further to avoid gold smuggling.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.29
percent lower at 51,525 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,300 29,710
Silver .999/kg 51,352 51,658
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)