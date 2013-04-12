MUMBAI, April 12 Gold futures in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, hovered around their lowest level in a week, though prices were on track for a 2-percent fall this week. * At 0808 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 21 rupees at 29,163 rupees per 10 grams. * It had touched a low of 29,055 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on April 5. * In the overseas market, gold prices were also steady, but on track for their worst week since late February as strong equities lured investors seeking better returns, while outflows from exchange-traded funds underlined the shaky outlook for bullion. * A stronger rupee weighed on sentiment. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Market is slow. Buyers are still waiting for 29,000 rupees levels," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Ahemdabad-based Parker Bullion. * The wedding season has begun in India and will continue till early June. Akshay Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, also falls in this period. * India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January. * On April 2, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.29 percent lower at 51,525 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.16 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Friday Thursday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,300 29,710 Silver .999/kg 51,352 51,658 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)