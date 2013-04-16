MUMBAI, April 16 Indian gold futures bounced from their lowest level in more than 18 months on Tuesday mirroring global markets, with physical traders witnessing a small revival in demand, but below expectations. * A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * The actively traded gold for June delivery was 1.07 percent higher at 25,908 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 1010 GMT, recovering from a low of 25,270 rupees struck earlier in the session, a level last seen in late September 2011. * "Sales are not on the expected lines... Traders feel the current rally is a consolidation phase and market will come down," said a dealer with a bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding premiums have increased by 10-20 cents to $1.8 an ounce on London prices. * In the overseas market, gold rose 1 percent after a drop to a two-year low earlier in the session ignited physical buying, but investors frustrated by the metal's lacklustre performance remained cautious amid fears of central bank sales and global growth. * "We might see good sales for Akshaya Tritiya, as sentiment is still nervous," said Prithviraj Kothari, director with Mumbai-based wholesaler RSBL Bullions, adding there could be short-covering to $1,410 (an ounce) after price decline. * India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold buying festival, next month. The wedding season has also begun and will continue till early June. * May silver, however, was 0.52 percent lower at 44,149 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 25,980 29,100 Silver .999/kg 43,108 43,987 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)