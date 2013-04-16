MUMBAI, April 16 Indian gold futures bounced
from their lowest level in more than 18 months on Tuesday
mirroring global markets, with physical traders witnessing a
small revival in demand, but below expectations.
* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery was
1.07 percent higher at 25,908 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi
Commodity Exchange at 1010 GMT, recovering from a low of 25,270
rupees struck earlier in the session, a level last seen in late
September 2011.
* "Sales are not on the expected lines... Traders feel the
current rally is a consolidation phase and market will come
down," said a dealer with a bullion importing bank in Mumbai,
adding premiums have increased by 10-20 cents to $1.8 an ounce
on London prices.
* In the overseas market, gold rose 1 percent after a drop
to a two-year low earlier in the session ignited physical
buying, but investors frustrated by the metal's lacklustre
performance remained cautious amid fears of central bank sales
and global growth.
* "We might see good sales for Akshaya Tritiya, as sentiment
is still nervous," said Prithviraj Kothari, director with
Mumbai-based wholesaler RSBL Bullions, adding there could be
short-covering to $1,410 (an ounce) after price decline.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, will
celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold buying festival, next
month. The wedding season has also begun and will continue till
early June.
* May silver, however, was 0.52 percent lower at
44,149 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,980 29,100
Silver .999/kg 43,108 43,987
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)