MUMBAI, April 17 Indian gold futures edged lower
on Wednesday, near their lowest level in more than 19 months, on
losses in the global markets and a stronger rupee, triggering
bargain buying among physical traders.
* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 181 rupees
lower at 25,585 rupees per 10 grams.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was 0.37 percent lower
at $1,382.2 an ounce. The rupee, which firmed in trade on
Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "There are many buyers after consolidation in prices ...
sales will rise for Akshaya Tritiya," said S.K. Jain,
vice-president of All India Sarafa Association.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, will
celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold buying festival, next
month. The wedding season has also begun and will continue till
early June.
* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the
record-high current account deficit. The federal government
raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead
investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
* On April 2, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
suggested the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on
gold further to avoid gold smuggling.
* May silver was 592 rupees lower at 42,603 rupees
per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by Punjab National Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,484 25,316
Silver .999/kg 43,890 43,644
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)