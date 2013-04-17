MUMBAI, April 17 Indian gold futures edged lower on Wednesday, near their lowest level in more than 19 months, on losses in the global markets and a stronger rupee, triggering bargain buying among physical traders.

* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 181 rupees lower at 25,585 rupees per 10 grams.

* U.S. gold for June delivery was 0.37 percent lower at $1,382.2 an ounce. The rupee, which firmed in trade on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "There are many buyers after consolidation in prices ... sales will rise for Akshaya Tritiya," said S.K. Jain, vice-president of All India Sarafa Association.

* India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold buying festival, next month. The wedding season has also begun and will continue till early June.

* India has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.

* On April 2, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested the government was unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling.

* May silver was 592 rupees lower at 42,603 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

Gold .999/10 grams 25,484 25,316

Silver .999/kg 43,890 43,644 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)