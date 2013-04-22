MUMBAI, April 22 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued to pick up
bargains for a second consecutive week fearing further price
rise, after prices rose nearly 1 percent from the lowest level
in more than 18 months.
* An 11 percent slump in gold prices since last week
released years of pent-up demand, resulting in a supply shortage
in the physical market, triggering higher premiums.
* "There are a lot of deals as people are comfortable at
these levels ... All are saying prices may go up any time," said
a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank.
* However, the federal government has been trying to keep a
lid on bulging imports to counter the record high current
account deficit.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 249 rupees higher at 26,296
rupees per 10 grams at 0849 GMT, after hitting a low of 25,270
rupees, a level last seen in September 2011.
* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Gold in the overseas market jumped more than 2 percent
after a rebound above $1,400 ignited technical buying, but
sentiment was shaky as steady outflows from exchange-traded
funds trimmed their bullion holdings to the lowest in three
years.
* May silver on the MCX was 215 rupees higher at
43,638 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,170 25,320
Silver .999/kg 44,028 43,302
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)