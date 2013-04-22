MUMBAI, April 22 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued to pick up bargains for a second consecutive week fearing further price rise, after prices rose nearly 1 percent from the lowest level in more than 18 months. * An 11 percent slump in gold prices since last week released years of pent-up demand, resulting in a supply shortage in the physical market, triggering higher premiums. * "There are a lot of deals as people are comfortable at these levels ... All are saying prices may go up any time," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank. * However, the federal government has been trying to keep a lid on bulging imports to counter the record high current account deficit. * The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 249 rupees higher at 26,296 rupees per 10 grams at 0849 GMT, after hitting a low of 25,270 rupees, a level last seen in September 2011. * The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Gold in the overseas market jumped more than 2 percent after a rebound above $1,400 ignited technical buying, but sentiment was shaky as steady outflows from exchange-traded funds trimmed their bullion holdings to the lowest in three years. * May silver on the MCX was 215 rupees higher at 43,638 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 25,170 25,320 Silver .999/kg 44,028 43,302 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)