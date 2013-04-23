MUMBAI, April 23 Indian gold eased from its highest level in a week on Tuesday in line with global markets, triggering bargain buying by physical traders waiting to stock up for the wedding season. * India, the biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to limit imports to keep a lid on record current account deficit, and the economic advisory council expects the country to import $45 billion tonnes of the yellow metal in the year to March 2014. * At 0913 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 133 rupees lower at 26,230 rupees per 10 grams after hitting a high of 26,542 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on April 15. * Overseas gold dropped more than 1 percent, as investors in exchange-traded funds continued to liquidate positions, while a stronger dollar also weighed on prices. * A weaker rupee, however, kept the price drop limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "Demand is crazy here. What we hear from clients is that customers are flocking to showrooms," said a dealer with a foreign bank importing bullion. * Gold premiums in India rose sharply to up to $10 an ounce on London prices, the level last seen in 2010. * "Everyone wants material today. People are ready to pay anything for today's delivery, but there's lag of 8-10 days," said the dealer. * India will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya festival next month, a time considered auspicious to buy gold. Also, the wedding season continues until July. * Silver was down, taking cues from the yellow metal. * Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 986 rupees lower at 42,701 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 25,815 25,742 Silver .999/kg 42,084 43,451 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)