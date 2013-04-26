MUMBAI, April 26 Gold traders in India refrained
from placing new orders as prices steadied near their two-week
high, and premiums also came off from their highest level in
more than 2 years with supplies rising.
* The price fall to its lowest level in more than 18 months
had triggered a buying frenzy among consumers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, but interest has subsided on
partial recovery in prices.
* "Retail sales are already down since yesterday due to the
price rise," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with
Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
* Premiums charged on London prices were at $2-4 an ounce as
against 2010-level of $10 seen earlier in the week.
* "Scarcity and shortage have disappeared as imports that
were contracted last week started coming in," said a dealer with
a private bank in Mumbai.
* India, the biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to limit
imports to keep a lid on record current account deficit, and the
economic advisory council expects the country to import $45
billion tonnes of the yellow metal in the year to March 2014.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.05 percent higher at 27,055
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,264 rupees
earlier, helped by a weaker rupee.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.44
percent at 44,977 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by Corporation Bank:
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,757 25,757
Silver .999/kg 44,881 43,237
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)