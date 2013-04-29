MUMBAI, April 29 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, edged higher on Monday,
still near the highest level in two weeks, discouraging
importers seeking to stock up for upcoming weddings and
festivals.
* At 0900 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent
higher at 27,225 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of
27,447 rupees on Friday, a level last seen on April 15.
* A stronger rupee kept the upside in the yellow metal
limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Gold volumes are not high compared with last week. Sales
are down 25-30 percent as gold prices are up," said a dealer
with a state-run bank in Mumbai.
* The recent 20 percent drop in prices had triggered a
buying frenzy among importers. India will celebrate Akshaya
Tritiya next month, while weddings will continue till June or
July.
* Premiums are expected to ease from a high of $10 an ounce
on London prices seen last week.
* "Premiums should come down from the current $4," said the
dealer.
* The most-active silver for May delivery on the MCX
was 0.53 percent higher at 45,285 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
Punjab National Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,866 26,789
Silver .999/kg 45,159 45,030
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)