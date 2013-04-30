MUMBAI, April 30 Indian gold futures eased on
Tuesday due to a stronger rupee amid steady overseas markets,
while physical traders stayed on the sidelines seeking bigger
falls as they prepare to stock for a key festival next month.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will
celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next month, the second-biggest gold
buying festival after Dhanteras. Weddings have also started and
will continue until July.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.98 percent lower at 26,886
rupees per 10 gram at 0122 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of
27,447 rupees last week.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* In the overseas market, gold edged lower as the dollar
strengthened against the euro, while support from the physical
market softened as major buyer China was on holiday.
* "We sold quite good volumes last week, but sales are lower
this week," said a dealer with a state-run bank in Mumbai.
* A 20 percent drop in prices triggered a buying frenzy
among importers, but buyers have retreated after the recovery in
prices.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.68
percent lower at 44,978 rupees per kg.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 4.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
Punjab National Bank:
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,648 26,838
Silver .999/kg 44,754 44,992
